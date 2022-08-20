Tamil Nadu: Policeman Allegedly Involved In FedBank Robbery Case In Chennai Arrested

In a major update in the FedBank Burglary case, a police inspector on August 19 was arrested for his alleged role in helping the perpetrators, a senior officer informed.

Speaking on the case, Additional Commissioner of Police TS Anbu said, "Inspector Amalraj didn't know of the bank robbery. After the robbery, accused Santosh, brother-in-law of Amalraj, kept gold in Amalraj's Residence. Amalraj knew this but didn't inform the police. He has been arrested, and sent for remand."

The police officials on August 18 had claimed that the inspector was suspected to have a role in the Arumbakkam bank robbery. They also claimed that they have recovered 3.7 kg of gold from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj's residence.

"The Acharapakkam inspector is alleged to have a role in the Arumbakkam Bank Robbery. 3.7 kg of gold was recovered from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj's residence. Bank Robbery accused Santosh is a relative of Acharapakkam Inspector's wife. Arrested Santosh tipped us," police officials said.

FedBank Burglary Case

Earlier this month, gold items worth Rs 20 crores were looted by miscreants from FedBank in Arumbakkam. According to sources, three burglars came on two bikes and allegedly gave drugs to the security guard and bank employees to enter the bank. The case was investigated by the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of police.

On August 15, the police informed that the main accused Murugan has been arrested by the Chennai police officials. He was an employee in the same bank. According to sources, police officials are searching for three of his absconding accomplices. The three accused Santhosh, Balaji and Suriya were reportedly a part of the burglary.

