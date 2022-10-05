Tamil Nadu Posts 421 New COVID-19 Cases; Nil Fatality

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday logged 421 new COVID-19 cases pushing the overall tally to 35,85,427 while the toll remained unchanged at 38,047 with zero fresh fatalities.

Chennai and Chengalpet topped the list at 92 and 37 cases respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries grew to 35,42,208 with 505 people recuperating from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 5,172 active cases.

As many as 20 districts reported new cases below 10 while Ramanathapuram and Theni reported nil infections, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,325 active infections and overall 7,90,997 coronavirus cases.

A total of 13,100 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.94 crore, the bulletin said.

