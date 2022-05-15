Tamil Nadu: Quarry License Bearer Nabbed; CM Stalin Announces Rs 1 Lakh Aid For Injured

In a massive development, one arrest has been made in the Tamil Nadu quarry accident. Police have arrested Tirunelveli quarry license bearer Sankaralingam and constituted a special team to nab the owner of the quarry, Chamber Selvaraj. In the aforesaid incident, a giant stone fell into a private quarry near Ponnakudi in the Nellai district on Sunday, following which, 6 workers were trapped and two have been rescued. Hours after the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced relief funds of Rs 1 lakh each for those injured. He also instructed to ensure all possible measures to be undertaken during the rescue operations with the utmost caution and speedy response.

Two people rescued from Tamil Nadu quarry accident

Meanwhile, the District Collector informed that two people have been rescued and more rescue teams are going to arrive on the spot.

"So far, 6 people have been injured and 2 have been rescued. We are still working on rescuing. A medical team is stationed, and the necessary oxygen liquid fluid is given. However, the continuous landslide could be a danger to the rescue team. The Geological stone formation is now unstable and continuous fall is occurring, which is a challenge. A long crane of 100m has also been kept ready, and the visuals of the location have been sent to the NDRF team. Regarding the rescue, experts are being consulted," he said.

Tamil Nadu Quarry accident

In a shocking incident turn of events, a giant stone fell into a private quarry near Ponnakudi in the Nellai district on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting that 6 workers, who were working there were trapped in the rubble. Immediately after receiving the information about the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot as other workers were involved in rescuing those trapped inside the Ponnakudi quarry. Furthermore, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams will arrive from Arakonam for assisting with the ongoing rescue operation. As per the latest information, at least two people have been rescued from the rubble by the firefighters.

Nellai District Superintendent of Police Saravanan also arrived at the scene and inspected the rescue operations. Afterwards, at least two workers were rescued from the rubble and shifted to the nearby hospital where they will undergo further treatment as the rescue mission is underway to save the remaining trapped workers. However, the situation of the others trapped inside the rubble remains unclear. To accelerate the rescue operations, NDRF teams are also deployed to the spot. The police have also started an investigation into the matter as the rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

