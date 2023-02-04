Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges Shut In Thanjavur & Pudukottai Amid Heavy Rainfall

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts will remain shut on Saturday, February 4 due to the continuous rainfall in the isolated places in the state, according to the respective District Collectors. Notably, heavy rain lashes Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts due to the formation of a Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, prompting the closure of the schools and colleges in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, schools and colleges were shut in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts in the wake of heavy rainfall in the area. The Nagapattinam district administration announced a one-day holiday for schools as well as colleges, while the closure of schools was announced in the Thiruvarur district.

Tamil Nadu rains

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather forecasting agency, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is forecasted in an isolated area of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Pondicherry.

A depression, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-southwestwards and crossed the Sri Lanka coast during the afternoon of Wednesday, IMD said. Low pressure along with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists over Tamil Nadu's Comorin and the neighbourhood areas.

"The Low-Pressure Area over Comorin Area & neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is very likely to weaken gradually further over the same region during the next 12 hours," the IMD said in its latest update on Saturday. It has also forecasted squally weather wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely over the Comorin area, advising the fishermen not to venture into these areas.

As per IMD, heavy rainfall of 160 mm was observed in Oothu, 130 in Nalumukku, and 120 in Kakkachi in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, while in Thanjavur several areas recorded rainfall of 70 mm.