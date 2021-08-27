Tamil Nadu: Rameswaram Fishermen Protest Against Diesel Price Hike; Want Subsidy Increase

In view of the increasing price of diesel price in Tamil Nadu, the fishermen in Rameswaram have staged protests and demanded the state government to enhance the monthly subsidy of diesel. The fishers belonging to the Rameswaram Fishermen's Association (RFA) gathered in large numbers to protest the hike in fuel rates. They claim that due to the increase in fuel prices they are unable to run their motorboats. While speaking to ANI, Fishermen's Association Secretary Sagayam said they want an increase in the monthly subsidy, from the current 1,800 litres of diesel to 3,000 litres. "In Rameshwaram, we have more than 700 mechanized boats, because of the fuel price hike, there was a situation when we could not operate the boats as the diesel price had gone up to Rs 98 per litre," said Sagayam.

The ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has promised an increase in diesel subsidy in their election manifesto. However, so far in the recent budget session there was no announcement made for increasing the subsidy, which is why the fishermen community is disappointed and protesting against the government, said a member of the Fishermen's Association. The association said that they are not able to fulfil their needs due to the high price of fuel across the state, the decline in fishing, and the unavailability of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has turned a lot more difficult, the association said. Moreover, they have also asked the central government to intervene in the matter and asked for immediate action to save the livelihood of fishermen and protect the fishing industry. Meanwhile, during the protest, they have also demanded the government a fair price for the fish.

Centre's take on the issue

The Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed his opinion on the fuel price hike and said the central government is sensitive towards the price hike and the public is likely to get relief in the coming days. The Minister also informed that the centre has not changed the price of taxes levied on fuel, and VAT charges of Rs 32 are constant. However, the state government's VAT is set in percentage, so taxes also increase with a surge in international prices. Notably, the rates of fuel across the country keep fluctuating in different states depending on the incidence of VAT.

