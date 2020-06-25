Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-day COVID-19 Tally With 3509 New Cases

The highest single-day spike of COVID-19 number in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday was 2,865. But the one-day positive numbers in the state spiked to 3,509 cases on Thursday with total numbers of 70,977 cases in the state, with 30,064 active cases. 32,543 tests were done in the last set of 24 hours. The state's capital Chennai is still spiking with 1,843 cases with a total of 47,650 with 18,969 active cases.

However, the number of positive cases is now coming from various districts of Tamil Nadu in the last few days, after the announcement of total lockdown in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. There was a major shift in the population from these 4 districts to the entire state in the last moment after the announcement of lockdown which is the reason for the increase in the cases in the other districts.

A sharp increase of cases in non-hotspots

There is a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases even from the southern zone of Tamil Nadu which were previously non-hotspots with less than 50 cases. Districts like Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin have seen a rapid rise in the positive numbers in recent times as the district borders were opened in the low vulnerability zones even without the E-pass. The deaths reported on Thursday were 44 with total morality of 911 due to COVID-19. The government maintains that the death rate is meagre in the state despite the number of positive cases each day. The recovery rate is another satisfying number with 2,236 on Wednesday with 39,999 totally which is nearly 55%.

After the announcement of strict lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpet, there was a mass exodus which took place to various districts of Tamilnadu. Later, the government announced a similar kind of lockdown in various southern districts like Madurai and Theni too with increasing numbers. The government also closed the district borders on Wednesday and said that people can travel only after getting E-pass till the 30th of this month.

However, all these strict lockdowns in various districts and closure of district borders are only till June 30. We have to wait and watch for the next move of the EPS government since the numbers are shooting higher each and every given day which is the real challenge in hands.

