Tamil Nadu Registers 972 New COVID-19 Patients; Active Cases Stand At 9,408

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell below the 1,000 mark on Monday with the State recording 972 new cases, taking the overall tally to 35,53,670.

The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today as well, according to a bulletin from the State health department here.

One passenger who returned from USA was among the total 972 who tested positive.

The active cases declined to 9,408 from 9,889 a day ago.

As many as 1,453 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,06,229.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the maximum of 208 infections followed by Coimbatore - 110 and Chengalpattu - 84.

