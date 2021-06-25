Tamil Nadu Relaxes Lockdown Curbs; Religious Places, Malls, Stores To Open In 4 Districts

As the COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu remains well above the 5,000-mark, the state government on Friday relaxed lockdown restrictions as it eased movement for outdoor activity. Apart from the districts with fewer cases, the lockdown will remain imposed till July 5. The Tamil Nadu government has classified the districts into three categories based on the daily caseload and likewise announced relaxations.

As per the latest guidelines, the four top districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet will see a large raft of relaxations. Places of worship will be allowed to open in these districts but archanas, festivals and consecration ceremonies will remain prohibited.

Besides this, all private companies are allowed to have a 100% workforce here. All textile shops, jewellery stores can also function without air-conditioning and allow only 50% of the customers between 9 am and 7 pm. Shopping complex/malls are also allowed to function between 9 am and 7 pm. Restaurants can function across the state but only takeaway services will be allowed. Theatres and play centres will remain closed.

Sports training academies without visitors, sports events in open spaces can function between 6 am and 9 pm. In general, walking will be allowed on all beaches between 5 am and 9 pm, match factories will be permitted with 100 per cent workforce in the four districts. Weddings can also be held at 50% occupancy.

Lockdown restrictions will however continue in 11 districts in the western belt including Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and other industrial centres as cases are yet to drop significantly, compared to other districts.

Metros and Railway services resume in 4 districts

On Sunday, the government allowed resumption of Metro Rail services with 50% occupancy, and inter-district bus (non-airconditioned) services in the four districts with 50% seat occupancy. On Thursday, the Southern Railway announced the resumption of suburban train services in Chennai from today. Women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, but certain restrictions have been imposed for male passengers.

Tamil Nadu was among the large states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka to face severe oxygen and bed shortage at the peak of the second wave last month. On Thursday, the state recorded 6,162 fresh coronavirus cases, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 24.49 lakh while the toll mounted to 31,901 with 155 additional deaths.