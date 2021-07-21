Tamil Nadu Reported No Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage, Centre Helped: State Health Minister

Following the Central Ministry of Health’s claim of zero deaths due to the oxygen crisis during the second COVID wave, Tamil Nadu has said that the state recorded no deaths due to oxygen shortage. TN Health Minister M. Subramaniam, on Wednesday, said that the state of Tamil Nadu faced no shortage of oxygen during the period and registered no deaths and praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for the feat.

Explaining his claim, the Health Minister said that the Centre provided the state with enough oxygen to come out of the shortage. “There are no deaths due to oxygen shortage in Tamil Nadu. CM has worked on a war footing to prevent this. When we faced lack of oxygen, we came in touch with the Centre at once and procured oxygen from them. So, we didn't face big effects here (sic.),” M. Subramaniam said. The Minister’s claims came after the Opposition slammed the Centre’s report which stated that no deaths were recorded due to oxygen shortage in the country.

'No deaths due to oxygen supply,' says Centre

In a written reply, the Ministry of Health informed the Rajya Sabha that the states and union territories have not recorded a single death due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID. The Ministry stated that the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT in comparison to the first wave, forcing the Centre to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen. Denying any mention of deaths due to lack of oxygen, the Centre revealed that a total of 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders were distributed to the states. The Opposition leaders slammed the claim and said that the government numbers were 'misleading'.

COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,904 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 25.39 lakh. The death tally rose to 33,782 with 30 new fatalities. The state’s recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 2,439 people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 26,717 active cases, with no fresh deaths reported in 22 districts.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier extended the lockdown in the state till July 31. The state also has a ban on inter-state public, private transport except to the Union Territory of Puducherry. However, the government in its July orders had allowed the re-opening of IT Parks, industrial schools, and typewriting schools that can function with 50% students on a rotational basis.

