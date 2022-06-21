Tamil Nadu Reports 737 New COVID-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 737 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, totalling to 34,62,297 till date, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with nil fatalities, the Health department said.

As many as 322 people have recuperated from the pathogen in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,19,905 leaving 4,366 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai topped the majority of cases with 383 followed by Chengalpet 128 while the remaining spread across 29 of the 38 districts. The state capital leads among the districts with 2,103 active cases and 7,55,903 overall.

A total of 16,808 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,69,24,040, the health bulletin said.

