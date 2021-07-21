Tamil Nadu Saw 217.78% Decadal Growth Of 'unknown Religion' Community: MHA In Parliament

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the decadal growth of the population in Tamil Nadu witnessed an alarming increase in the percentage of a community whose religion is "not stated". This hike of 217.78 percent was captured between the years 2001 and 2011. The community whose religion is not stated increased to 1,88,586 in 2011 from 59,344 in 2001.

Community wise increment status

Replying to the Lower House of the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, shared data and mentioned 107 percent growth of Buddhists community which increased to 11,186 in 2011 from 5,393 in 2001 Census conducted across the country, including Tamil Nadu. The Sikh community also registered 52.97 percent growth in Tamil Nadu from 9,545 in 2001 to 14,601 in 2011. The Muslim community was on the third spot in terms of increased population in Tamil Nadu with 21.86 percent growth from 34,70,647 in 2001 to 42,29,479 in 2011 followed by Christians (16.73 percent) from 37,85,060 in 2001 to 44,18,331 in 2011. The Hindu community registered a growth of 14.92 percent from 5,49,85,079 in 2001 to 6,31,88,168 in 2011 was on the fifth rank in Tamil Nadu in terms of decadal population growth. The population of Jains observed growth of 7.09 percent from 83,359 in 2001 to 89,265 in 2011 while other religions were 2.23 percent from 7252 in 2001 and grew to 7,414 in 2011, the data mentions.

Tamil Nadu's religion graph

Rai's presented the data in front of TR Paarivendhar and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi MP from Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu. This took place when they both expressed their doubts on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The parliamentarian asked for a detailed population breakup of Tamil Nadu as per Census 2011 and mentioning whether there is any decrease or increase of any community during the period.

In Tamil Nadu, Hinduism still stands as the most widely professed religion with Christianity and Islamic communities following up the ladder sequentially. As of the 2011 Census index, 63,188,168 Hindus constituted almost 89% of the total population. Among the other religions, there is a considerable number of Jain, Buddhists, and Sikhs in this country. According to the 2011 Census of India figures, 87.9% of Tamil Nadu's population are Hindus, 6.12% are Christians, 5.86% are Muslims, 0.12% are Jains, 0.02% are Buddhists and 0.02% are Sikhs.

Image Credits - PTI