Tamil Nadu: Schools To Remain Shut Till Nov 18 Due To Heavy Downpour; IMD Issues Alert

As incessant rains continued to impact the livelihood of the people in Tamil Nadu's capital, the Chennai District Collector on Wednesday announced that schools will remain closed on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted both thunderstorm and moderate rate ranging between 5 mm and 15 mm every hour in several districts of Chennai till 7 pm. Following the surge in rainfall, the city administration has reportedly deployed 600 pumps at locations that indicated high risk.

IMD predicts very heavy to extremely heavy isolated rainfall

The Tamil Nadu RMC, while putting out the weather forecast by the IMD for the next two days, has stated that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts will experience extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. It added that the districts of Madurai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi and Puducherry that have been tagged under the yellow alert zone will also receive heavy rainfall. While stating the same the release warned of damage to crops, uprooting of trees, damage to cattle and waterlogging in several areas. Disturbance in traffic was also warned of in this release.

Impact Based Heavy Rainfall Warning for Tamilnadu - 17.11.2021https://t.co/juJQJS8biC pic.twitter.com/eMTtPrWsKA — Tamilnadu Vaanilai(தமிழ்நாடு வானிலை) (@ChennaiRmc) November 17, 2021

Chennai faces torrential rainfall for over a week

As several districts in Tamil Nadu were submerged post heavy rains, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had taken stock of the rescue operations that were already underway. The Tamil Nadu CM, who started from Cuddalore district, interacted with the residents and visited other districts including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur. He also distributed rice, blankets, and other essential commodities to the affected people.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected regions for the seventh consecutive day to provide relief measures. The CM commenced his assessment from Kurunjipadi Panchayat Union in Cuddalore district and later visited Adoor Agaram as well as the tsunami residential colony in Tharangampadi and Kesavanpalayam. He distributed rice, blankets, and essentials to the affected people and also house-site pattas worth Rs 5.22 lakh to 18 Adi Dravidar families.

The weather department in a release mentioned that the low-pressure area that had been created over the Bay of Bengal (BOB) had further shifted westwards. The bulletin added that the low-pressure area would further reach west-central while touching adjoining South West Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining TN coast by November 18. The bulletin while stating this mentioned that the rainfall was expected till Nov 21 in several parts of not just TN but also Kaaikkal and Puducherry.

