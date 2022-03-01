Tamil Nadu sees dip in active Covid-19 cases

Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 348 new Covid-19 infections totalling 34,49,721 and two deaths took the tally to 38,006 till date. Five infected people returned from Assam, Bihar and Bangladesh, according to the Department of Health.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 1,025 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 92 followed by Coimbatore 51.

Five districts -- Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi -- recorded nil cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 53,474 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number examined was 6,44,51,808, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)