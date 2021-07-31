Tamil Nadu Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Govt Points Out Out Non-compliance To Protocols

Tamil Nadu is once again recording a spike in COVID-19-cases. The new cases of infection have gone up in the last three days. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the number of new infections in the state on Thursday was 1859, which is marginally higher than the previous day. A day before, the state had recorded 1756 COVID cases. The surge in new cases has escalated concerns among the state government. The Health Minister said, the people of the state are not wearing masks and are not following COVID guidelines. Vigilance on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border has also been increased, added the Minister.

Earlier, the state had issued an alert notice, and the state Health Ministry had informed the media that Chief Minister MK Stalin would launch a one-week awareness drive. The sudden spike in cases has been recorded after 69 days. The Health Department said this sudden increase in cases might cause a third wave.

Current COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 1,947 COVID cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 25,577,611. Among the fresh COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state's capital, Chennai alone reported 181 cases. The death toll rose to 28, tallying the total number of deaths in the state to 34,050. The total number of recovered patients in the last 24 hours was tallied at 2193 and the total number of COVID tests in the state was counted at 1,56,843.

Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till August 9

In view of the looming danger of COVID-19, the MK Stalin-led government on Friday announced another week's lockdown in Tamil Nadu. While imposing the week-long lockdown, the state government also warned people to follow the COVID-19 protocol. This time, however, the government did not give any relaxation.

COVID-19 situation in other states

Speaking about the COVID cases in the neighbouring state, Karanataka on Thursday witnessed a steep spike in fresh positive coronavirus infections. The state recorded 2,052 new cases, 34 percent higher than Wednesday. Kerala has also recorded a sharp increase in COVID cases. It reported 22,064 new cases on Thursday with a 13.53 percent positivity rate. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded only 3 new COVID cases. So far, the total number of cases here has tallied to 7534 with 129 deaths.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/MA SUBRAMANIAN/PTI

(With ANI Inputs)