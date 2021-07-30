Tamil Nadu Sees Surge In COVID-19 Cases; CM MK Stalin To Launch Week-long Awareness Drive

Amid tensions of a possible third wave looming, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan on Friday said that the state is now on an alert. The Health Secretary for state informed that the administration has now informed all major districts in the state regarding a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. Radhakrishnan also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will be doing an awareness drive regarding the same.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan while speaking on the rising COVID cases in the state told ANI, “We have alerted many districts, including Chennai, Kanyakumari, & Coimbatore, etc., where the cases are marginally higher. The CM will launch a week-long awareness drive from tomorrow. The official’s statement came only a day after Tamil Nadu marked a sudden surge in daily cases of COVID-19 after 69 days. The state had earlier informed that a spike in the near future was to be feared as it could be the possible third wave of the pandemic.

COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,859 fresh positive cases of Coronavirus bringing the tally to 25,55,664. Among the new cases, Chennai reported 181 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,37,732. The death tally rose to 34,023 with 28 new deaths on Thursday. The state’s recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 2,145 people getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434. A total of 21,207 people is currently under treatment in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier extended the COVID restrictions in the state till July 31. The state currently has a ban on inter-state public, private transport except to the Union Territory of Puducherry. However, the MK Stalin led government had allowed the re-opening of IT Parks, industrial schools, and typewriting schools that can function with 50% students on a rotational basis earlier in July.

COVID-19 situation in neighbouring states

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Karnataka has recorded a sharp increase on Thursday as the capital, Bengaluru, witnessed 2,052 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours. The tally is more than Wednesday's number of 1,531. Kerala has also recorded a surge in COVID cases. The fresh infections tally stood at 22,064 followed by 128 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday reported three new cases, taking the total tally of positive cases to 7,534 with 129 deaths.

IMAGE: PTI/ PIXABAY