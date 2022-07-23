Tamil Nadu Sends More Relief Material To Crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Tuticorin (TN), Jul 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday dispatched another round of essential items to the economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka, with DMK MP Kanimozhi flagging off the consignment from the VOC Port here in the presence of state ministers.

The material included rice and medicines, among others, valued around Rs 74 crore.

In a tweet, Kanimozhi, the local MP, said she flagged off the relief material, sent by Chief Minister M K Stalin with an aim to help the people of Sri Lanka who are "grappling with various difficulties." State ministers Anita R Radhakrishnan, Gingee K S Masthan and P Geetha Jeevan, and officials participated.

Stalin had earlier announced a Rs 123 crore humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, which has been experiencing its worst economic crisis that has resulted in skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

The state government had earlier dispatched such essential items twice, sending rice and medicines among others.

