COVID-19: TN Govt to Impose Sec 144 From 24 March After Lukewarm Response To Lockdown 

Several areas of Tamil Nadu began operating as per routine, a day after Janta Curfew ended on Sunday. People were seen roaming outside despite appeals by the Centre to people to stay indoors.The state government has, therefore, said that it will impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc on Monday.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people in one place. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the Janta Curfew till 5 am on March 23 in a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The state reported its seventh Coronavirus case on Sunday after a traveller from Spain tested positive. The state minister for health and family welfare, C Vijayabaskar said that the patient is undergoing treatment in isolation.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has crossed 400 in India and 7 people have lost their lives. As many as 24 people have been cured of Coronavirus in the country.

Tamil Nadu Shuts Border With Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus and scare of a widespread outbreak, Coimbatore District Collector informed on Saturday that Tamil Nadu borders with Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been closed. The state has reported four Coronavirus cases, of which one has recovered. However, the official said that no positive cases have yet been detected from Coimbatore district.

"As per the government orders, all borders connecting to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been closed along with the Walayar borders connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala," said DC Rasamani.

He further stated that interstate public transport services have been stopped since Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar who is Coimbatore district Superintendent of Police, said that all 13 border check-posts connecting Tamil Nadu to other states are being monitored. "Around 500 police personnel have been deployed in the border areas and they are assisting the health official team present at the borders," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)