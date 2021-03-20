Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Shuts Down Schools From Classes 9 To 11 After Fresh Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu's decision to close schools from class 9-11 comes after the state registered active coronavirus cases in four figures after a span of 81 days

Tamil Nadu

Amidst a possible second wave of Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu on March 19, registered 1,087 fresh Covid-19 cases. After a span of 81 days, Tamil Nadu for the first time has registered active coronavirus cases in four figures. Following this, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu has directed schools to be closed down for class 9 to 11 with effect from 22nd March until further orders

The Tamil Nadu administration also directed all the hostels for the aforementioned students to be closed down till further notice. However, the Tamil Nadu government clarified that the online/digital mode of education shall continue for classes 9 to 11. 

As per MoHFW, 6,690 people were under treatment, while the total case tally touched 8,64,450 on March 19. With nine people dying across the state,  the death toll of Tamil Nadu went up to 12,582.  

Schools and colleges closed till March 31 in Punjab

However, Tamil Nadu is not the only state to close down schools after a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. Recently, The Punjab government directed schools and colleges to be closed till March 31. Punjab's state education department also decided to postpone the class 10 and class 12 board exams in Punjab due to the possible second Covid-19 scare. 

Apart from schools, college exams have also been postponed and a night curfew has been imposed in 11 districts. Punjab class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to begin on April 9 and March 22 respectively. However, Punjab class 10 board exams will now be held from May 4 to May 24, while the class 12 board exams will be held from April 20 to May 24. 

