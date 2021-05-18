Tamil Nadu: Six Arrested For Selling Remdesivir In Black Near KMC Hospital In Chennai

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, several cases of black marketing of Remdesivir were reported from Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and other states. Six people were arrested for buying and selling drugs at the Kilpauk Government Hospital in Chennai, including a KMC Hospital temporary employee. Undercover agents are searching for a temporary employee at a subordinate government hospital.

6 arrested for black-marketing

Balakrishnan, a temporary employee in the surgical ward of the Government Lower Hospital in Chennai, had purchased drugs using forged documents many times today, May 18, while selling Remdesivir medication at the Lower Government Hospital. They then sold the bottle to Mohammad Khalil and Mani, another temporary employee of the surgery centre, for Rs 18,000 each. Arif also exchanged hands with Mohammad Khalil, Mohammad Javed, and Irfan, who owns a drug store in Tiruvallikeni.

Police have been attempting to stop the selling of Remdesivir on the black market in different ways, and have initiated an investigation to find out who is responding to a social media message that a patient needs Remdesivir. As a result, Arif came to the subdivision to sell the Remdesivir drug for Rs 25,000, and the police apprehended him and arrested the remaining 5 people based on Arif's details.

Black marketing of Remdesivir

In another incident, three people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, May 17, for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections, which are reportedly in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar, the police set up a trap and arrested Abhishek Kaithwas (21), Gaurav Patidar (21) and Ravi Vaishnav (24) on Sunday night after acting on a tip.

Also, the Gujarat High Court noted a "lack of cooperation" between the central government and the state government in allocating enough Remdesivir injections to COVID-19 patients in the state on Monday, May 17. Despite the demand for around 25,000 vials per day, the Central government continued to supply Remdesivir vials to Gujarat in the range of 16,000 per day, according to the HC.

Picture Credit: PTI