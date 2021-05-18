Tamil Nadu Skips Education Minister's NEP Meet: Justifies 'won't Accept Hindi Imposition'

The newly elected Tamil Nadu government skipped a virtual meeting chaired by Union Minister Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal on Monday on the National Education Policy 2020, citing that it was unhappy with the Centre's response to DMK's demand for a ministerial discussion on NEP. Union HRD Minister Pokhiryal had convened the meeting via video conferencing with the state Education Secretaries to discuss implementation of NEP 2020 and other matters. Explaining DMK's move to boycott the meeting, state Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh claimed that his party had offered solutions to the 'problems' that may likely arise if NEP was implemented and that it had skipped the meeting as the Centre had not responded and had instead decided to conduct the virtual meeting.

Tamil Nadu boycotts HRD Min's meet on NEP

"We even offered our views as a solution to various problems that may arise due to the implementation of the NEP in the present form. But the Centre has not responded (and decided to go ahead with the secretary level meeting). So we did not attend the meeting," School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters in Tiruchirappalli.

Expressing his views against NEP, Minister Anbil Mahesh claimed that the centralisation of education was unacceptable and that 'Delhi couldn't decide what people in Tamil Nadu wanted to learn', adding that the state's two-languages policy was in place since the time of CN Annadurai. NEP's proposed three-language formula has been witnessing stiff opposition in Tamil Nadu, with the previous AIADMK government also making it clear earlier that the state will only follow the two-language system of Tamil and English, in vogue for decades in the state. Recalling the letter the Tamil Nadu government wrote to the union education ministry on the issue, Poyyamozhi said he had sought a meeting at the ministerial level and was willing to present his views and recommendations on the NEP at the ministerial meeting.

"Through the policy, the Centre insists that there should be two Indian languages. Tamil will naturally be the first language here. But the Centre is talking as if English does not exist," Poyyamozhi alleged. "Ours is a multi-cultural and multi-linguistic society...we can't accept the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit. Implementing the three language policy will not benefit our rural students. DMK stands by its policies," the minister said.

HRD Minister chairs virtual meet to discuss NEP

I met State Education Secretaries to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. Education is the top priority and as instructed by the Government of India, a COVID action plan to ensure uninterrupted education is required. pic.twitter.com/O3tx9NWjwY — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 17, 2021

Following are the suggestions that emerged during the meeting

👍Bharat net to connect all the schools

👍Provide digital devices to secondary school students pic.twitter.com/iHpsaQkWNz — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 17, 2021

👍To ensure the mental wellness of students and teachers, the 'Manodarpan' portal needs to be used effectively.

👍 Grief session to be arranged at required places — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 17, 2021

Earlier, PM Modi had said that the new National Education Policy was futuristic and was as per world standards, and was aimed at fulfilling Dr S Radhakrishnan's vision of education that empowers a student to participate in national development. "India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," PM Modi had said while addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet. The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020.