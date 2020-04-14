Tamil Nadu Bread Seller Promotes Social Distancing By 'pick And Pay Service' Amid Lockdown

Adhering to the social distancing norm and encouraging the fellow citizens to follow the same, a bread seller from Coimbatore introduced a pick and pay self-service in his area amid the COVID-19 lockdown to maintain social distancing.

"Due to the lockdown, we have kept loaves of bread on a table on the roadside along with a cash tray. People keep the money in the cash tray and take as much bread as they need. To get the bread, they stand in a queue while maintaining social distance. This initiative has received a positive response from the residents of the area," said Lokesh, the bread seller.

State governments across the country are urging people to strictly follow social distancing and also appealed to people not to step out of homes unnecessarily in order to arrest the spread of the virus further.

PM Modi on April 14 announced the extension of 21-day lockdown by another 19 days that is till May 3, keeping in mind the surge in the number of cases across the country despite the 21 days nationwide lockdown. PM Modi has called for more stringent lockdown across the country calling the next week to be extremely critical.

PM Modi said, "If India would not have adopted a holistic and integrated approach, had it not been for quicker decisions, India's situation would have been different. But it is clear from the experiences of the past that the path we have chosen is correct. The nation has greatly benefitted from lockdown and social distancing."

The nation has been witnessing a swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown reaching its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 10,363, of which 339 have succumbed to the infection while 1035 have recovered and discharged with 8988 cases still active, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(ANI Inputs)