Tamil Nadu Student Death: Girl Blames Two Teachers In Her Suicide Note

A 17-year-old Class 12 girl, studying in a private residential school in the Kaniyamoor area of Tamil Nadu's Chinnasalem, about 15 km from Kallakurichi, allegedly died by suicide on July 13 in the hostel premises. In her suicide note, the girl blamed two teachers for her extreme step.

In her suicide note, the girl said, "I am a good student. I have always studied well. But I’m not very confident in chemistry equations. My chemistry teacher kept stressing me. One day she complained about me to my math teacher and since then she is also very strict, I feel constantly pressurised by them. I feel hurt. One of these two teachers spread rumours about me. They have told all the teachers I was a bad student and now all the staff have started asking why I’m not studying and performing very poorly."

She added, "I just have one request. Please return my school fees, books and tuition fees to my parents because I only stayed here for a very short while. And to my mother, father...I apologise."

Two teachers detained

The two teachers have been detained by the police. The family of the girl has also alleged that Maths and Chemistry teachers used to torture the girl over her studies.

The girl is suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, an autopsy report revealed that she had sustained injuries before her death.

Her parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanesalur have been staging protests and seeking justice. Their demands have the support of a political outfit and a youth wing of a Left party. On Sunday, the protests turned violent with agitators setting busses on fire and indulging in stone pelting.

According to police, about 300 men have been detained and are being quizzed for their involvement in violent acts and for vandalising the school on July 17.