Tamil Nadu Student Designs Solar-powered Electric Cycle, Netizens Call It 'brilliant'

A college student from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, designed an electric bicycle that can run on battery and solar power. According to ANI, Dhanush Kumar, a student of BSc Physics at The American College, designed the unique bicycle, which is powered by a 24 volt and 26-ampere battery. While speaking to the news agency, Kumar said that if that battery is recharged, the bicycle can run for at least 30 km and it can also run for up to 50 km continuously with the help of solar panels.

Kumar reportedly came up with the concept when he studied the subject of energy physics and how electric and solar-powered vehicles are the future. He informed that the cost of electricity used for the bicycle’s battery is very low compared to the price of petrol. He also said that a rider can travel more than a 20kms after the electric charges reduce to the downline.

The bicycle can also be pedalled when solar power is low. It was designed by Kumar with the guidance and help of his physics professors. Kumar reportedly informed that the bicycle cost him around Rs 25,000. However, he also revealed that the actual cost would not be more than Rs 18,000.

Kumar said, “The cost of electricity used for this battery is very low compared to the price of petrol. It costs ₹1.50 to travel up to 50 km. This bike can run at a speed of 30-40 km. This speed is enough to drive this bike inside a city like Madurai”.

Tamil Nadu | Madurai college student, Dhanush Kumar designs solar-powered electric cycle



The bicycle can run for up to 50 km continuously with the help of solar panels. A rider can travel more than a 20kms after the electric charges reduce to the downline pic.twitter.com/fNynBFC3z8 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Netizens praise Kumar

The bicycle has now prompted people to share all sorts of appreciative comments. Since shared, the post has garnered thousands of likes and several comments. While one user said, “Hidden talent should be encouraged”. Another wrote, “It should be commercialized… Good concept”. One even said, “appreciate innovation looking forward to drive it soon”.

(With inputs from ANI)

