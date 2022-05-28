Tamil Nadu Sub-inspector Wins Praise For Saving Choking Constable In Coimbatore

A sub-inspector in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore is being praised for saving the life of his colleague who was choking. Constable Abu Dahir was carrying out his duty at Mettupalayam Municipal Office in the Coimbatore district, where some councillors were holding a sit-in protest, when he choke on food.

Dahir immediately rushed to Sub-inspector Damodaran who used his first aid skills and managed to remove the food from his colleague's throat. He was later felicitated for his timely action.

Tamil Nadu cop wins praise for saving choking constable

"Sub-Inspector Damodaran acted swiftly to save the life of a policeman on security duty at the Mettupalayam Municipal Office in Coimbatore district when he was fighting for his life when a food pipe suddenly blocked. Congratulations on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Police to the Assistant Inspector of Police," the Tamil Nadu Police said while sharing the video of the incident.

This is not the first time that alert police personnel have shown heroic acts. Earlier this month, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rescued and prevented a dangerous accident at Maharashtra's Thane railway station. CCTV footage shows two cops patrolling platform number 3 and 4 of the station. Amid this, a train was approaching platform number 4. However, a man tried to cross the tracks and get on the platform. The alert policeman, Sontate, saved the man's life moments before what could have been a dangerous accident.

On May 5, an alert police constable rescued a 25-year-old woman who was being attacked by her boyfriend with a knife in Mumbai's Wadala. The cop and the woman sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the hospital.

The incident occurred when the victim was going to her place of work. While she was waiting for the bus, the accused came towards her with a knife. Constable Mayur Bandu Patil, who was on patrolling duty in the area, swiftly intervened and saved the woman, the official said.