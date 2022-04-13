Tamil Nadu: Teacher In Kanyakumari Allegedly Forces Student To Convert To Christianity

In Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, an Arts teacher is under probe after parents complained of an attempt to impose Christianity in the class on Wednesday. A teacher in a government school, identified as Beatrice Thangam has allegedly spoken ill of the Hindu religion and glorified Christianity. She also spoke of the religious texts of the two religions, as per the complaint made by the parents.

In a video that is going viral, a sixth-grade student in the class of Thangam confirmed the same. "She asked us to read Bible. When we told her that we are Hindus and we read Bhagwat Gita, she said Bhagwat Gita was bad and Bible teaches good values. She also told us stories from the Bible," the student alleged in the video.

'Stories from the Bible were told'

On being asked to elaborate on the stories, the student said, "She (the teacher) talked about one Christian and one satan-a Hindu in her story. One Christian and Satan were going on the bike then they met with an accident after which two people resurrected the dead by reading the bible."

The student in the video, while acknowledging that it was for the first time such a story was told, said, "She, however, used to teach us the cross symbol. Also, ask us to join our hands, kneel down and pray after eating."

'Is conscience non-existent?'

Meanwhile, a senior advisor in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta condemned the incident. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he narrated how a teacher in a Tamil Nadu Govt school tried to convert a 6th grader and asked,

"Is conscience nonexistent now? He added, "Such teachers should be jailed for the rest of their lives. I went to a mission school. Such criminality was never heard of ever, not even a whiff."