Tamil Nadu: Tele-serial Shoots To Being Today, Government Lays Rules And Regulations

Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palanisamy granted permission for Tele-serial shootings in the state from Friday, following the request from TV serial producers association and Federation of film employees union multiple times. The government has laid down multiple rules for such shoots which should only happen after getting permission from the Chennai corporation commissioner or the concerned district administration's authorities.

Rules and Regulations

Indoor shooting should not happen with more than 20 member crew members including the actors while outdoor shootings are allowed only in the rural areas of the state.

Viewers/public should not be allowed anywhere near the shooting spot as a spectator.

Physical distancing norms should be followed and everyone should wear masks and use sanitizers regularly.

The place used for the shoot, the vehicles, and the equipment like cameras and lights should be sanitized thoroughly every day before and after the use and shoots.

However, no such shooting activities will be allowed inside containment zones anywhere in the state.

The state government has already allowed the film industry members to begin the post-production jobs such as editing, dubbing, VFX and CG, Rerecording and sound design can be done from the indoor studios which are sanitized thoroughly and only 5-15 employees are allowed for the post-production works,where social distancing should be maintained without fail.

