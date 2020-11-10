Tamil Nadu: Theatres Reopen After Lockdown With COVID-19 Guidelines By State Govt

After eight months of lockdown, theatres in Tamil Nadu have reopened again after adhering to safety norms and guidelines set by the government. Theatres in Madurai opened from November 10 following COVID-19 guidelines during the festive week. The official Twitter handle of news agency ANI shared the visuals of the movie-goers who were being sanitized and their temperatures being checked at the entrance.

Theatres reopen in Tamil Nadu

In the pictures, people can be seen standing outside the cinema halls and getting themselves sanitized and temperature checks. Most standalone theatres said bookings were quite low, while the bigger ones said they had managed to get 20% bookings in the 50% seats that can be allotted to the audience. Theatre owners have positively indicated that more movie-goers will come in before the show commences. To lure customers in, many theatres have also slashed prices of food and beverages.

Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Trend #Bigil On Twitter As It Re-runs In Tamil Nadu's Theatres

Read: 'Train To Busan' Sequel 'Peninsula' To Be Showcased In Theatres In India; Details Here

Tamil Nadu: Movie theatres re-open in Madurai from today following #COVID19 guidelines & norms issued by the state government



Visuals of movie-goers being sanitised & their temperatures being checked before entering the cinema halls in the city pic.twitter.com/DmAJMuzk1j — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Tamil Nadu’s State government’s decision to allow theatres to reopen has been met with a challenge from TFAPA, which has refused to offer new releases unless the virtual print fees (VPF), paid to the theatres, is abolished altogether. Apart from Tamil Nadu, sometime back, the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools, and yoga institutes will reopen from November 5 after the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government allowed resumption of indoor activities outside containment zones only, and by observing Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar issued an order as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’ stating that cinema halls, multiplexes, and drama theatres will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity in areas outside containment zones. No eatables will be allowed inside, said the order, adding that a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the cultural affairs department and local authorities.

Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Director Maintains Optimistic Stance Of Film's Release In Theaters

Read: 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Starring Diljit, Fatima & Others To Hit Theatres On November 15

(Image credit: PTI)