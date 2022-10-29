Tamil Nadu: Three Rocket Launcher Bombs Found In A Closed Army Centre; Probe Underway

Three rocket launcher bombs were found near an abandoned army training centre in the Singaperumal Koil temple area in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpet district. The police officials rushed immediately to the spot with the bomb squad. An investigation is underway to determine the state of the bombs. This comes amid the blast reported in Coimbatore, a few days back, in which one person died and 75 Kg of explosives were recovered after the incident.

According to sources, the army training centre, near which the rocket launcher bombs were found was not operational for the last year or so. The shepherds grazing their cattle near the location identified the bombs and informed the police.

Investigation underway

According to sources, the police accompanied by the bomb squad rushed to the spot after the rocket launcher bombs were reported and the squad is trying to ascertain whether the bombs found, belong to the non-operational army training centre.

It is also being checked whether the bombs are still active or diffused, informed the officials. A case has been filed by the police and an investigation is underway.

Coimbatore blast

On October 28, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) re-registered the case of the Coimbatore car blast, which was initially registered by the Tamil Nadu police. The decision was taken after Chief Minister M K Stalin stated the circumstances connected with the blast are ‘extraneous to the state’ and with ‘possible international links’.

A Car blast occurred in Coimbatore near a temple, killing one person travelling in the car. On October 23, 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of 29-year-old Jameesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car he was travelling in. Mubeen is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities there. Six people have been arrested so far in the case.

