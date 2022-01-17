Tamil Nadu To Face Thunderstorms In Next 24 Hrs; Dense Fog Likely Over Northern India: IMD

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rain in a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area with light rain in the rest of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. Besides, heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over the Tiruvallur district and sky condition has been predicted to stay cloudy for the next 24 hours. During the same period, the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29˚C and 24˚C respectively and light to moderate rainfall is likely to be wintnessed in some areas of the state.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the same conditions will prevail for the next 48 hours as well. With sky conditions likely to be generally cloudy, the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29˚C and 24˚C respectively.

Weather forecast till January 21

IMD has predicted that dense to very dense fog in isolated parts in the night and morning hours is very likely over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal during the next two days. Besides, cold to severely cold conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days and thereafter.

After thunderstorms and moderate rain over the north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area on January 17, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in the same areas on January 18. In addition to this, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the rest of Tamilnadu. On January 19, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal areas. The same areas are very likely to experience dry weather on January 20 and January 21.

Moreover, the IMD also predicts that a fresh active western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 21st January onwards, whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala will receive Isolated light to moderate rainfall during the next two days. East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are also likely to receive thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places on January 21.

