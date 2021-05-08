Tamil Nadu To Go Into 2-week Complete Lockdown From May 10; TASMAC Bars, Cinemas Shut

In a major decision after taking charge, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday, announced a two-week complete lockdown across the state from May 10 to 24 May. Issuing detailed guidelines, Stalin said that the 'lockdown was inevitable', allowing citizens to prepare for it on 8 and 9 May. Currently, Tamil Nadu has 1,31,468 active COVID cases, 11,51,058 recovered cases and 14,974 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu goes into 2 week complete lockdown

Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/h6QcZHE0nH — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

As per the state guidelines, here's what is shut:

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops shut

Essential functions to continue but all grocery shops to function to remain open only till 12 noon

Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, beauty parlours, hair salons, spas and other entertainment areas to remain shut

Amma canteens allowed to remain open all-day

Restaurants to stay open only for takeaway services

Stalin distributes Corona aid

In his first key decision as CM, Stalin signed 5 Government Orders catering to various sections of society. For instance, all 'rice' ration cardholders will receive Rs.4000 out of which Rs.2000 will be distributed in May itself to provide some relief to the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fulfilling its manifesto promise, the DMK government has slashed the price of Aavin milk by Rs.3. Moreover, all women can travel in state-owned buses for free from May 8 onwards. The Tamil Nadu government will bear the extra cost of Rs.1200 crore incurred due to this.

Moreover, a new scheme- 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhal Amaichar' (Chief Minister in your constituency) has been introduced. Under the aegis of this scheme, a new department will be created to address all complaints of the people in the first 100 days of the state government. In another major decision, the expenses for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and will be reimbursed to the hospitals by the TN government. Stalin took oath as the 8th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday at Raj Bhawan, after a long wait of 10 years.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

Witnessing a triumphant return of the DMK, the Stalin-led party bagged 133 seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats. The incumbent AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats while its allies won - BJP (4) and PMK (5) seats. Stalin, who has been patiently waiting to win the top post, launched a massive campaign, persistent social media campaign and major freebies if elected to power. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.