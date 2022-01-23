Tamil Nadu To Remove Sunday Lockdown If COVID Tally Continues To Ebb Says State Health Min

In view of the subsiding cases of COVID-19 being observed in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led state government in a positive development announced that they are pondering canning the Sunday lockdown if the infection rate continues to decline following the ongoing trend.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed reporters on Sunday that the government had taken note of the significant decline in cases and if the trend continues, they will withdraw the weekly Sunday lockdown and will ease restrictions.

"Cases are reducing in comparison to last one or two days. It is satisfactory. If cases continue to reduce, we will think about withdrawing the Sunday lockdown," said Subramanian while talking to media. He also said that people were cooperating with the government and complying with the Sunday lockdown.

The weekly lockdown was placed in the state on January 9 after observing a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was also followed on Jan 23 and only essential services were permitted “All the essential services that were allowed on January 16 would be allowed. All those services and activities that were restricted on that day would be restricted on January 23,” an official statement read.

India's COVID-19 tally

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the daily bulletin informed on Sunday that India recorded 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 21,87,205. The recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent, while the daily and weekly positive rates are 17.78 and 16.87 per cent, respectively. 5.57 per cent of the overall cases are active cases. With Sunday's addition, India now has a total of 3,92,37,264 COVID cases.

The number of new cases was 4,171 fewer than on Saturday. India had reported 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with a daily positive rate of 17.22%. In the last 24 hours, 525 people have died, bringing the total death toll in the country to 4,89,409. The overall number of recovered patients has risen to 3,65,60,650, with 2,59,168 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.



