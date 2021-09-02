Tamil Nadu To Spend ₹2 Cr On BMI Assessment Of Kids Benefitting From Mid-day Meal Scheme

After schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, on Wednesday, the state's Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P. Geetha Jeevan, informed that the health of schoolchildren who benefit from the mid-day meal scheme will be assessed by measuring their body mass indexes (BMIs).

The Tamil Nadu minister added that corrective measures will be taken, where needed. Presently, 42.13 lakh schoolchildren benefit from the nutritious noon meal scheme.

BMIs to be measured at a cost of Rs 2 cr

Geetha Jeevan said that during the one and a half period when were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beneficiaries of the mid-day meal scheme were given a dry ration of 10 eggs per student to ensure their health and nutritional needs were properly met. The minister said that as schools remained shut for such a long time, the health status of pupils would be determined by measuring their BMIs at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Students not willing to attend physical classrooms will be allowed lessons online

The Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday that school students will not be forced to attend physical classes and will be allowed to take online lessons instead. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) brought by Tirunelveli district's K Abdul Vahabudeen, seeking a court order allowing students to attend classes online.

Due to concerns about a possible third COVID-19 wave and the lack of vaccination among minors, the petitioner claimed that kids should not be forced to attend physical classrooms. The petition was filed after the state administration announced on 1 September that schools for children in classes IX to XII will resume.

Advocate general R Shanmugasundaram argued that the government had decided to reopen the schools after taking all necessary precautions and rigorously following the COVID-19 standard operating protocols. He said that the school education department had issued a directive stating that online distance learning will be maintained. He informed that children who want to continue their education from home will be allowed to do so with permission from their parents or guardians. He added that students should not be required to attend physical sessions and would be able to opt for online classes instead.

A division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar took note of the submissions and ordered the state government to file a response. The case was adjourned till 7 September.

