Tamil Nadu: Traffic Cop Transferred After Video Slapping Food-delivery Agent Goes Viral

After a video clip of him apparently hitting a food delivery man on a busy road in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore went viral on social media, a traffic constable in the city was transferred on Saturday.

According to the reports, Sathish, a Grade-1 constable attached to Singanallur police station of Tamil Nadu, was found to have slapped the delivery person at a traffic junction near Fun Republic Mall on Coimbatore's Avinashi Road on Friday. After the video showing him slapping the delivery boy went viral on social media, senior police officials swung into action and transferred the constable to the Police Control Room (PCR).

Traffic police slaps food delivery man in Coimbatrore

On Friday, 38-year-old Mohanasundaram, a delivery partner with an online food-delivering app, noticed a private school bus driver driving in a rash and careless manner. According to him, the bus driver was about to hit two-wheelers and a pedestrian near a mall on the busy stretch. As he questioned the driver, there was a brief traffic jam, to which a nearby traffic constable who was regulating the traffic came to the spot and slapped Mohanasundaram.

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person "

As per the video recorded by the commuters, the traffic policeman was seen abusing and slapping the food delivery person twice and also snatched his mobile phone, while damaging the motorcycle. Sathish is said to have asked Mohanasundaram if he knew who owned the school bus and that if any vehicular traffic issues arose, the police would investigate.

Mohanasundaram on Saturday filed a complaint against the traffic policeman at the City Police Commissioner's officer and based on this complaint, the senior officials transferred Satish to the control room, police said according to PTI.

Food delivery man dies after being hit by vehicle driven by drunk policeman

Earlier in January, a 38-year-old delivery executive of an online food delivery platform was killed after he was hit by the vehicle of a policeman suspected to be under the influence of alcohol in northwest Delhi’s Rohini. The deceased was identified as Salil Tripathi, a resident of Budh Vihar, officials said according to PTI.

The brother of the victim said that Salil was out for delivery when the incident took place. "Those who witnessed the incident told us that he had collected food and was outside Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital on the service road when the policeman driving his vehicle hit Sail’s bike. He flung in the air and hit the divider. He died on the spot," he said according to PTI. The victim was rushed to the hospital by a local but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Meanwhile, the accused was caught by the locals who also captured the incident on their mobile phones. Police registered the case under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).