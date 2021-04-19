Tamil Nadu Transport Update Amid COVID-measures Out; Migrants Flock To Chennai Station

As the Tamil Nadu government on April 18 imposed a night curfew from April 20 with a total curfew on Sundays, buses from Chennai to short and long-distance towns and from other towns to Chennai will only be available from 4 AM to 8 PM to assist the public. Registering over 10,000 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu announced the fresh restrictions with buses not running on the day as a full curfew has been imposed on the public holiday Sunday.

Several people gathered at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station, Chennai, to book their tickets and travel back home. Workers were seen waiting for their booking to be confirmed and waiting at the railway station. Out of fear of circumstances in lockdown amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, people across the state were seen travelling by different means to reach what they considered home.

Tamil Nadu imposes full lockdown on Sunday, night curfew from April 20

As states across the nation are imposing more stringent restrictions to stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government imposed Sunday lockdown and night curfew across the state from 10 PM to 4 AM. The government has also postponed the 12th board exams as the state reported 10,723 cases taking the state tally to 9,91,451 and the death toll to 13,113.

During Sunday lockdown - parks, beaches, museums, meat shops, fish market, vegetable shops, Cinema theatres were closed. Parcel service & home delivery is allowed in restaurants from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm, from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm and from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Only 50% employees allowed to work in IT firm offices, while the rest would be working from home.

Tourism suspended in hill stations such as Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud.

12th board exams postponed

Shopping malls, eateries, vegetable and fruit shops, textile and jewellery showrooms must restrict customers to 50% till 9 PM

College, university exams & classes can be conducted online

Theatres, restaurants to continue to function with 50% capacity

Weddings will have a maximum of 100 people in attendance

No new restrictions announced for inter-state travel

Image credits: PTI/ANI

