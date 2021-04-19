Tamil Nadu Transport Update Amid COVID-measures Out; Migrants Flock To Chennai Station

Quick links:
Image credits: PTI/ANI
As the Tamil Nadu government on April 18 imposed a night curfew from April 20 with a total curfew on Sundays, buses from Chennai to short and long-distance towns and from other towns to Chennai will only be available from 4 AM to 8 PM to assist the public. Registering over 10,000 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu announced the fresh restrictions with buses not running on the day as a full curfew has been imposed on the public holiday Sunday.
Several people gathered at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station, Chennai, to book their tickets and travel back home. Workers were seen waiting for their booking to be confirmed and waiting at the railway station. Out of fear of circumstances in lockdown amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, people across the state were seen travelling by different means to reach what they considered home.
As states across the nation are imposing more stringent restrictions to stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government imposed Sunday lockdown and night curfew across the state from 10 PM to 4 AM. The government has also postponed the 12th board exams as the state reported 10,723 cases taking the state tally to 9,91,451 and the death toll to 13,113.