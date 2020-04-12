TN Veg Seller Selling Tomatoes At Lower Price To Those Wearing Covid Face-masks Hailed

In a bid to urge people to wear masks while out in public, a vegetable seller in Tiruppur District of Tamil Nadu decided to sell his tomatoes to customers who are wearing a mask, at a lower price. In a video that was shared by the District Magistrate (DM) of the Tiruppur District, the man in Tiruppur's old market can be seen announcing that he will sell tomatoes worth Rs 15 at Rs 12 to people who are wearing masks.

This man in #Tiruppur Old Market sells 15 rupees worth Tomatoes 🍅 for 12 rupees if you wear a mask ! #WearAMask ! #திருப்பூர் https://t.co/1uLwlbpYCc — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) April 12, 2020

Here are some of the reactions from netizens

Noble soul … gestures like this heals the world — Gopalakrishnan Meganathan (@Gopal1010) April 12, 2020

Great awareness — Niveth NK (@Nivethkumar678) April 12, 2020

That’s a good marketing strategy 😀😀 — Ramanathan (@Ramathanperumal) April 12, 2020

Tamil Nadu mulls on extending lockdown

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS has favoured extension of lockdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by two weeks, based on expert committee recommendation, Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam said on Saturday. The top state official said Palaniswami conveyed this to the Prime Minister in the video conference of Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, industry insiders in Tamil Nadu have revealed that the lockdown and other market conditions are leading to a depletion in stocks of essentials like pulses in Tamil Nadu with rising labour and transport cost adding to woes of traders. Even the prices of rice, the state's staple diet, have gone up in the wake of shortage in packing material, while stocks of pulses, biscuits and coffee powder are also dwindling as the lockdown entered the 17th day, industry insiders say.

(With Agency Inputs)