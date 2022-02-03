Tamil Nadu: Video Of Elephants Trying To Cross Tracks Makes Authorities Spring Into Action

Many videos of elephants often go viral on the internet for their humour but the recent video which has been circulating has caught the eyes of people for a different reason. In the video, an elephant family is seen attempting to cross the barriers alongside a railway track in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris. However, as the video went viral, the authorities took quick and concrete action to carve a passage for elephants.

The video first caught the attention of IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, who expressed her dissatisfaction that elephants were struggling to cross over the barriers. She shared the video on Twitter, and wrote, "Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through danger-filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towards sensitive wildlife-friendly design & execution." Six elephants can be seen in the video straining to cross a barrier on the railway tracks. People are spotted filming the elephant's struggle on their phones. The elephants were roaming in the midst of railway tracks, which put them in a dangerous situation. Fortunately, no train was crossing at the moment, saving a disaster.

Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through danger filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towads sensitive wildlife friendly design & execution #savewildlife @RailMinIndia #elephants #Nilgiris pic.twitter.com/tSiKk3aTXS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 2, 2022

Quick action to carve passage for elephants.

The video was shared yesterday on February 2 and prompted the Railway Ministry and wildlife forces to take action on the situation immediately. Earlier on Thursday, Supriya Sahu shared another video that featured the barrier being demolished to carve a path for the animals. Along with the video, she wrote, "When we work together we come out with solutions The wall is being demolished Great teamwork from Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Railway Ministry."

When we work together we come out with solutions 👍The wall is being demolished Great team work #TNForest and @RailMinIndia 🙏#savewildlife #elephants https://t.co/5ySBm4MX4g pic.twitter.com/J8QNKBZsSj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 3, 2022

Both the video was well received by the people and as of now, the first video has been viewed more than 83 thousand times, while the second video where the wall is being demolished is viewed over 18 thousand times and the number is constantly growing. In the comments section, people praised the quick action. One Twitter user wrote, "Your effort and dedication are highly appreciated." Another commenter wrote, "Teamwork works is once again proved. Kudos to your efforts mam." The third comment read, "Wow, i remember commenting on your previous tweet. So happy to see this happened."

