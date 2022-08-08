Tamil Nadu: VVIP Racism Caught On Tape; Ambulance Made To Wait As Minister's Convoy Passes

A shocking case of VVIP racism has come to light from Tamil Nadu's Tanjavur where a mobile footage shows an ambulance being made to wait by the police, until a group of cars with a minister's entourage passed through the road.

The incident, which has gone viral, happened on Friday, August 5, when School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was on duty inspecting flood prevention works on the banks of the Kolidam river in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk in Tanjavur district.

The ambulance was forced to wait on one end of the Anaikarai bridge until the Minister's convoy passed through the bridge.

It was later alleged that since the Minister's car and the accompanying vehicles in his convoy, started on the other end of the Anaikarai bridge, the ambulance could not have passed through bridge, until and unless the Minister's car and the accompanying vehicles passed.

Maha CM Shinde leads by example; Orders Removal Of Special Protocol For His Convoy

Earlier in July, in a major crackdown on VVIP racism in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the state police to not provide a special protocol for his convoy in Mumbai and other places in the state, after holding a meeting with state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

CM Shinde added that no vehicles will be stopped for a long duration and security forces shall be less in number on the roads, as it causes hardships and delays for the common commuters.

As per a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Shinde has directed, "This is a government of the common man so he should get priority over VIPs. The special protocol causes traffic snarls, disrupts the daily routine of citizens, and burdens the police force."

Image: Republic World