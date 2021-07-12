Tamil Nadu: With No Cases Of Zika Virus, State To Continue Screening Travelers From Kerala

The Tamil Nadu government is undertaking steps to avoid any chance of a Zika virus infection in the state. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday has said that Zika virus had not yet been detected in the state. Earlier, the state had upped the scrutiny for people travelling into the state from Kerala.

“No cases of Zika virus detected in the state so far. People coming into the state from Kerala are being screened for the virus,” the TN Health Minister said. The M.K. Stalin-led state government had earlier on Saturday, July 10, had ordered the vehicle checking to be intensified at the Tamil Nadu- Kerala border after the Zika virus outbreak was announced. According to reports, the TN government is in tight vigil and has added vehicle checking personnel at 14 strategic points and check posts at Walayar and Meenakshipuram.

Currently, an e-pass is mandatory for those entering the district from Kerala since the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu witnessed a fall in daily COVID cases. Chennai reported no new cases in the last 24 hours. The district witnessed zero covid deaths on Sunday for the first time in months.

Zika virus in Kerala

The state of Kerala was put on alert following the Zika virus outbreak on Friday. In quick response, the Centre had rushed a team of experts to monitor the situation and aid the state government in the management of the cases. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the virus infection was not unexpected as it is spread by the Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes. He said that the state has strengthened its vector control units.

Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed three new cases of Zika virus in the state. Among the new Zika virus patients, two sought medical care in the hospital and one is a hospital employee. The state government, which is struggling to manage its daily COVID cases, is currently in plans to contain it before further spread.

What is Zika Virus

The Zika virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda, in 1947, then in humans in 1952. The first major outbreak happened at the Island of Yap back in 2007. Brazil, later in 2015, had a large Zika virus outbreak causing 1600 children to be born with microcephaly. There have also been sporadic cases over the years in Africa. The state of Kerala is now facing a major threat from the virus caused by Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

(With inputs from agencies)

IMAGE: PTI