Tamil Nadu Withdraws Night Curfew & Sunday Lockdown; Schools To Reopen From Feb 1

Amid slight improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, the MK Stalin-led government has ordered certain relaxations including the withdrawal of night curfew and Sunday lockdowns. The government has also decided to reopen schools for classes 1-12 starting February 1.

The decisions came following a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials.

Here are some announcements regarding Tamil Nadu's COVID restrictions:

All schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu to be opened from February 1. Kindergartens and playschools to be exempted from relaxations. Restrictions on social, cultural, and political meetings to remain in place. Night curfew across Tamil Nadu to be withdrawn from January 28. Restaurants, bakeries, lodges, theatres, garment and jewelry shops, clubs, gyms, amusement parks, spas, and salons to be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. No more than 100 persons allowed for marriage functions and 50 persons at funerals. No lockdown on Sundays starting from January 31.

Daily COVID-19 infections drop below 30,000 in Tamil Nadu

Daily COVID-19 infections dropped below 30,000 in Tamil Nadu as it recorded 28,515 cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 32,52,751. With 53 casualties, the toll reached 37,412. Recoveries eclipsed new infections as the COVID-19 graph continued to register a downward tick with 28,620 recoveries, leaving 2,13,534 active infections in the state. Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate currently stands at 19.42 percent.

Seven districts led by Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with the state capital adding 5,973 cases followed by Coimbatore 3,740, Chengalpet 1,883, Tiruppur 1,787, Salem 1,457, Erode 1,302, and Kanyakumari 1,035 with the remaining in other districts.

The state has been reporting a decline in fresh infections after 30,744 new cases were reported on January 22.

