Tamil Nadu: Woman Dies After Taking Snack

A 34-year-old woman died after consuming 'pani poori' offered by her brother, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Rohini, a spinster, living with her parents at Gandhinagar in Erode was offered the snack her brother bought on Thursday.

She ate the snack, vomitted and fell unconscious, they said. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

A case was registered and enquiry with family members was on, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)