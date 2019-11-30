The Debate
The Debate
Tamil Nadu: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow, Lays Foundation Stones For BJP Offices

General News

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Chennai Tamil Nadu on Saturday, Large number of people gathered to extend their support to him.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bharatiya Janata Party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Chennai on Saturday, November 30. A large number of people gathered for the roadshow to extend their support to the leader. The vehicle was seen decorated with flowers and flags of the BJP.

Lays foundation stone for new office

Nadda laid the foundation stone for party offices in 16 districts across the city. Furthermore, he hailed the Tamil culture as an acient culture. He alsi said that Tamil culture gave direction not only to those living in the state but also to people living across the country. Nadda on a one-day visit to Tamil Nadu was given a rousing reception by scores of party functionaries at the Chennai airport.

After laying the foundation stone, Nadda held a state core committee meeting of BJP in Tiruvallur. The BJP leader said he was happy to be in Tamil Nadu. ".. the warm welcome which you all have given to me shows the enthusiasm that BJP workers are having..," he said.

Tamil actor and former AIADMK MLA Radha Ravi joined the BJP on Saturday. Radha Ravi, who also heads Kollywood’s Dubbing Artistes Union, met with the national ruling party’s Working President JP Nadda. The actor-politician is a well-known party-hopper from Tamil Nadu, having switched between the AIADMK and the DMK multiple times.

(With input from agencies)

COMMENT
