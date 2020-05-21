Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally Surges Close To 14,000 Mark; State's Death Toll At 94

Tamil Nadu recorded 776 positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 13,967. The new cases include 80 returnees, 76 of which are from Maharashtra.

Out of the total cases, 567 people tested positive in Chennai. The state reported seven deaths today, taking the state toll to 94.

Tamil Nadu's 13,967 cases put it at number 2 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most COVID cases with the nnumber at 39,297, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

14 Shramik Special trains depart from Tamil Nadu

Fourteen Shramik Special trains carrying thousands of migrant workers left from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The first train between Sitamarhi and Tiruppur departed from Tiruppur station at 1.45 pm, followed by a second train from Tiruvallur to Rourkela at 2.30 pm. The third train from Trichy to Bapudham Motihari departed at 2.20 pm, a fourth train from Coimbatore to Darbhanga departed at 2 pm and a fifth train from Tiruvallur to Koderma departed at 5 pm.

A sixth train between Dindigul and Hajipur left for Hajipur at 2 pm, followed by a seventh train between Chennai and Jiribam at 6.30 pm. The eighth train between Coimbatore and Basti departed for Basti at 5.30 pm, a ninth train between Chennai and Dhanbad departed for Dhanbad at 7 pm and the tenth train between Chennai and Basti departed for Basti at 8 pm.

India's Recovery Rate Improves

Meanwhile, a total of 3,002 COVID-19 patients have been reported cured in the last 24 hours and India's total count of cured COVID-19 patients stands at 45,299, Health Ministry said on Thursday. It stated that the recovery rate has improved to 40.23 per cent from 39.62 per cent a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,12,358 including 63,624 active cases, 3,435 deaths and one migrated. Of the active cases, only about 2.94 per cent is in ICU.

The case mortality rate in India is 3.06%, which is much lesser in comparison to the global case mortality rate of 6.65%. A Health Ministry release citing an analysis said that 64 per cent of those who have died are males and 36 per cent are females.

