Tamil Nadu's DMK Govt Proposes Bill To Eliminate NEET For Admission To Medical Colleges

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday asserted in the state assembly that the high-level committee headed by Justice AK Rajan on the admission of students in professional courses has suggested that admissions should be done based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam, as per TN 2007 law. The panel has further said that for admission in medical courses, instead of NEET, the state government should conduct a qualifying exam, and the admission would be based on results of that exam.

The MK Stalin-led DMK government also said that the state government wants to promote higher education in the state to all vulnerable communities. They have further said that they will request President’s assent for the proposed Bill, following its passage in the state assembly.

With this development, the state would thus eliminate the criteria of passing the NEET exam to get admission to medical colleges in the state. The candidate will only need to pass the state’s admission test. The Tamil Nadu government believed that this will ensure social justice and a wider reach of affordable higher education.



As reported by PTI, in the note submitted in the assembly, govt wrote, “The Committee of Secretaries has suggested promulgating an Act, similar to TN Act No 3/2007, indicating the need for elimination of NEET in medical education and get the President’s assent for the same,” the note said adding it would ensure social justice. The 2007 TN law provided for admission to engineering, medicine, dental, agriculture and other allied courses based on marks in the qualifying exam and it received the President’s assent.” Another policy note tabled by state Health Minister Ma Subramanian for his department read, “this initiative would ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated in admission to medical education programmes.”

Citing the submission of recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Justice AK Rajan in July, the government said the panel conducted a study as to whether the NEET-based admission process had an adverse effect on aspirants of medical education in Tamil Nadu. The detailed study included students from poor sections of society in both urban and rural regions and those who had studied in government schools and Tamil medium.

The state government further informed that after the recommendation of the Justice Rajan panel, an official committee of secretaries, chaired by chief secretary V Irai Anbu was constituted to suggest appropriate measures to implement the suggestions.

