Tamil Nadu's Formation Day To Be Celebrated On July 18, Not November 1: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the Formation Day of the state will be celebrated on July 18 and not on November 1, reversing the decision of the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

The announcement of the ruling AIADMK government has drawn flak from the AIADMAK, which alleged that it was done due to "political vendetta". In 2019, then Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that Tamil Nadu formation day will be celebrated annually on November 1 after requests from various quarters then.

July 18 to be observed as Tamil Nadu Day

MK Stalin on Saturday said that on November 1, 1956, the Linguistics Reorganisation of States was done in India after which parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were separated from then Madras State. He recalled that in 2019, the government had announced November 1 as Formation Day.

However, he claimed that various sections, including Tamil scholars, political parties, activists, have been demanding that November 1 only signifies the "border struggle" and suggested July 18 when the state got its present name.

"After carefully considering the pleas of various organisations, a Government Order will soon be issued to celebrate July 18, when mother Tamil Nadu was named as Tamil Nadu by Anna," as the state's formation day, the CM said in a statement, adding that 110 people who were involved in the "border struggle" will be given Rs one lakh on November 1 as an honour.

Notably, on July 18, 1967, then Chief Minister CN Annadurai had moved a resolution in the state assembly to rename Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, AIADMK has lambasted at ruling DMK's decision to change the date of the state's formation day. "I condemn portraying history according to your convenience (due to) political vendetta," party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson SG Suryah also hit out at DNK for celebrating 'name change' day as formation day. "What a stupid decision to change 'Tamil Nadu Day' from November 1 to July 18. Logically, the formation day has to be celebrated. But this DMK Govt. now decides to celebrate the "name change" day as Formation Day. Absolute mockery of common sense by the MK Stalin led DMK Government," he said.

Image: Republic