Tamil Nadu's Opposition Party DMK Along With 11 Allies Stage Protest Against CAA

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam along with their 11 allies and several other organisations held a massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, December 23, in Chennai. The rally was led by DMK party president MK Stalin. Additionally, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram was also seen raising slogans with DMK party cadre. This comes after the police denied permission to DMK and its allies to hold a rally in the city, however, the Madras High Court on Sunday declined to stay the rally.

DMK rally in Chennai

The supporters of DMK were seen chanting the victory slogans to emerge triumphant over the CAA and NRC row. They said, “Victory, Victory. Let it go down in history. That tomorrow's victory will be DMK's.”

The court had said the rally should be recorded using drones and law and order should be ensured. DMK decided in an all-party meeting that the CAA should be revoked from the country and they will thus hold a procession on December 23 to demand the same. Stalin has put forth questions like why Muslims were not considered as refugees and Sri Lanka was not categorised as a neighbouring country under the CAA.

Protests in Tamil Nadu

The principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu also staged protests in Chennai, Kanchipuram and other districts to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed the Parliament last week. DMK had opposed the bill before it became an act in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. DMK President MK Stalin had earlier said that they were against the bill because it does not include Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims.

As per sources, protests were organised in all the 36 districts of Tamil Nadu. DMK MP Kanimozhi led the protest in Chennai while MK Stalin is led it in Kanchipuram. As per MK Stalin's claims, there are over a lakh of Sri Lankan Tamils who have been living in the refugee camps in Tamil Nadu for a long time without having official citizenship. The protesters have asked the Centre to revoke the bill and accused them of invoking communal disharmony in the country.

MNM opposes CAA

Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also opposed the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the Supreme Court on Monday. This came after the apex court made a few observations and the Chief Justice of India stated that rioting must stop immediately, and peace must be upheld. He also said that public property has been damaged in these protests which is why violence must end.

