Tamil New Year Celebrated With Traditional Zeal And Fervour In TN

Tamil New Year was celebrated with religious fervour in Tamil Nadu on the first day of Chithirai month, which falls on Friday, with families visiting temples and offering prayers on the occasion. President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi and a host of political leaders including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended their greetings on the occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Viashakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians living in the country and abroad," said the official account of the President. In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"Puthandu greetings to everyone. Have a great year ahead." Modi took part in the Tamil New Year celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in New Delhi on Thursday, and said over 1,00 year old inscription in Tamil Nadu talks about rules for a local body, including provision for disqualifying a member.

Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, the PM said Tamil literature is also widely respected and the Tamil film industry has produced some of the most iconic works. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said," an auspicious start to the sobakirithu year. Happy Chithirai Tamil New Year to the people of Tamil Nadu. May the coming year be filled with all kinds of happiness." "Happy Tamil New Year wishes to Tamil people," he said.