Tamilisai lauds Tiruppur woman mentioned by PM in radio programme

Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday lauded Thayammal, a woman from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu who won appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating Rs 1 lakh to improve the infrastructure of a school.

Modi had during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme earlier in the day praised the woman for donating the amount out of her savings made by selling tender coconuts.

The Lt Governor, who had heard the programme, later called up the woman and extended her greetings.

"You have done very good humanitarian and charitable work. I appreciate this inclination," she told the woman over phone.

Thayammal told the Lt Governor that she had drawn inspiration from her (Tamilisai Soundararajan) and thanked her for the greetings.

Transcript of the telephonic conversation between them was made available by the Lt Governor's office to the media.

Soundararajan extended an invitation to Thayammal to visit the Raj Bhavan for a felicitation function. "I will send an invitation to you to visit the Raj Bhavan`, the Lt Governor told Tayammal.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit said its party leaders from Tiruppur felicitated Thayammal after the PM had made a mention of her in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

State BJP chief K Annamalai thanked Modi for identifying and highlighting such personalities from the state. PTI Cor SS SS

