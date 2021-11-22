Tangdhar Hero Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh Conferred With Shaurya Chakra Award

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the 2022 Shaurya Chakra Award to late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh. His wife Gurpreet Kaur received the award. It is pertinent to note here that late Sandeep Singh was a part of the 4 Para Special Forces and sacrificed his life for the nation in 2018.

Late Special Force officer Singh's fearless contributions

As late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra Award on Monday, lets take a look back at his contributions to the army.

While at an anti-infiltration operation in Tangdhar, Jammu and Kashmir officer Singh lost his life although he was successful in eliminating three terrorists in Kupwara prior to his demise. It is important to note that brave officer Singh was a part of the Indian Army's special forces that carried out surgical strikes on militant bunks along the Line of Control in Pakistan in 2016.

Other notable figures who posthumously received the Shaurya Chakra

In addition, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was also accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) by President Kovind. Major Dhoundiyal played a role in an operation wherein forces neutralised five terrorists and recovered 200 kg of explosive materials.

The award was received by Major Dhoundiyal’s wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal. Late Major Dhoundiyal was martyred in the February 2019 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, President Ram Nath Kovind accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) to Sapper Prakash Jadhav from the Corps of Engineers. The Kirti Chakra was received by Sapper Prakash Jadhav's wife and mother. Sapper Jadhav had neutralised terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

President Kovind presents Kirti Chakra to Sapper Prakash Jadhav (Posthumous), First Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles. He displayed conspicuous gallantry, exemplary courage beyond the call of duty and made supreme sacrifice in eliminating a terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir.

2021 Gallantry Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During the awards ceremony, President Kovind accorded several gallantry awards like the Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra and the Vir Chakra.

The Vir Chakra was conferred to Balakot Airstrike hero Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman. Apart from Abhinandan Varthaman, President Kovind accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) to Naib Subedar Sombir for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The award was received by Naib Subedar Sombir's wife and mother.

