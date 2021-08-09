TANGEDCO's Green Law Violations Result In Substantial Penalties Of Rs 13,000 Crore

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has failed to meet the losses incurred to environmental law violations. Substantial penalties levied on the corporation have amounted to roughly Rs 13000 crore, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report presented in the Assembly on June 14, 2021, stated. Most of the penalties were filed due to TANGEDCO'S reluctance to meet the stipulated green law regulations, the CAG report added.

Meanwhile, another North Chennai-based Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) was to be imposed with Rs.16.46 crore, according to the CAG report. The report was filed after a committee appointed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) was set up to evaluate the violations committed by the corporation. According to the 2019 committee report, the north Chennai-based corporation was evaluated for a period between November 2004 and November 2019.

As per the report, the corporations used poor quality coal and failed to dispose off fly ash. Furthermore, it also contributed to the contamination of groundwater resources by dumping fly ash into the Buckingham Canal and River Kosasthalaiyar. The hefty compensations levied on the power stations that were supposed to be cleared by June 2020 remained pending, the CAG report mentioned.

Failure to meet the green law guidelines even after repeated warnings

The TANDEDCO has dug an ash pond in North Chennai that spreads over 1000 acres. According to locals, fishes in nearby water bodies have allegedly turned grey due to prolonged exposure to fly ash. The fly ash disposal has contributed to disruption in the food chain of marine animals the locals added. Over the years, several cases have been filed against the powerplants for inspection and recovery activities of the water and landmasses around the area, however, no concrete steps have been taken so far, the locals claimed.

As per reports, the TNPCB is also reluctant to carry out a survey unless there is a complaint, the locals added. Several penalties and numerous orders were issued by courts to prevent the corporations from dumping fly ash in water bodies. However, both the thermal plants failed to meet the environmental guidelines even after repeated warnings from Madras High Court and National Green Tribunal.

Sluggish approach to repair ash slurry pipelines

Meanwhile, the TNPCB after examination of the issue has suggested pollution control measures to the North Chennai-based powerplants. The board directed NCTPS to repair the rusted "ash slurry pipelines." As per reports, the pipelines were installed in 1995-96 and mostly have exhausted due to rust and disposition of ash. However, both NCTPS and TANGEDCO have been reluctant to formulate and act upon a long-term plan that would reduce the environmental damage any time soon, local activists allege. TANGEDCO has found a temporary solution to dump fly ash into a pond-like structure, which has spiked the quantum of damage.

