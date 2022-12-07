Tanmay's Family Prays As Rescue Ops Continue Inside Betul Borwell For Over 12 Hours

The family of the 8-year-old Tanmay, who continues to remain trapped inside a borewell in southern Madhya Pradesh's Betul district for over twenty hours, prayed for his early evacuation on Wednesday. Speaking to Republic TV, they also complained that they are not being adequately informed about the rescue operations. Republic TV exclusively spoke with the father of the child.

Notably, on Tuesday evening, December 6, an 8-year-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell 55-feet inside a 400-feet-deep borewell, in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. Operations to rescue the young boy are still underway and continued during the night. Tanmay's father informed that the child had gone to play in the farm, went to another field and fell into the open borewell.

#BREAKING | Rescue operations underway to pull out 8-year-old boy stuck in a borewell from last 16 hours in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.



Presence of stones leading to delay in rescue

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed from Bhopal and Hoshangabad. An oxygen supply was given to the child. Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal on December 7 said, "It is taking more time than what we expected because there are stones. We called a breaker machine at night to break the stones. JCB machines are also being used."

He added, "We have reached a depth of over 40-feet so far and vertical digging remains. The medical team is also present on the spot."

MP| An 8-yr-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell into a borewell in Mandvi village, Betul. Rescue operation going on. SDRF, Home guard, Police teams are at spot. It might take another 2-3 hrs. Child isn't responding, might have become unconscious. Our teams are working: S Jayaswal, ADM

Daughter informed about the incident

Tanmay's father Sunil Sahu said his daughter informed him about the incident, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him and informed me that he fell into the borewell. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his sound from the borewell. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on Tuesday," Sahu added.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been personally monitoring the rescue operation and taking minute-by-minute updates on the progress from the concerned personnel.

